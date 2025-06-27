Wonkette

Spotts1701
3h

There is more mercury in a can of tuna than in the flu vaccine.

Chemical
2h

One small correction. Thimerosal is a chemical compound that has a mercury atom in it. This is not elemental mercury, which is that really dense liquid metal that's in thermometers, even though it's the same atoms. The mercury in thimerosal is chemically bonded to other atoms, because that's what chemical compounds are. Point is, chemical compounds are different than the atoms that they are composed of.

Saying thimerosal is bad because of the mercury is like saying salt is bad because it has chlorine gas in it. For some stuff, like lead, the compounds are as bad news as the element and you should avoid it whenever possible, but for mercury, you'll be fine with the proper precautions.

