Lisa Drewing FKA Cookie Lady
1h

My MAGA FIL, who burned through savings buying Trump merch before the cancer could stop him, fell prey to one of those conspiracy grifty health experts don’t want you to know this scams as well.

He was literally drinking peroxide to cure his lymphoma. It did not cure his lymphoma. It did, however, damage his esophagus and stomach.

I wish lying to stupid people was a crime.

19 replies
Charles in San Diego
1h

OT: Nat Guards and Grunts not happy with the situation:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jun/12/los-angeles-national-guard-troops-marines-morale

10 replies
