Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
1h

I don't have kids. I know that if I did, I would move heaven and earth for them to be happy and healthy.

BUT. They're NOT always going to be happy and healthy. Because they're going to live in the world.

ALSO--I am so MAD every time I see these asshats pop off about autism, because it's so incredibly nasty to all of my friends and loved ones who are people who have autism. It's not the world's worst curse, which is how it sounds coming from them. I wouldn't trade any of them for assmanges like the MAGAs. If you're saying you'd rather your child get a cancer that is easily prevented from a vaccine, or measles, or all of the other things we can prevent, than being neurodivergent--EVEN IF THAT WERE TRUE WHICH IT ISN'T--then you are a total monster.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
2h

There was a local story this weekend about a 1-year-old child who died of "unknown causes"

The local news' social media page was *flooded* with cranks claiming that OBVIOUSLY the kid was vaxxed and the vaccine killed them and "they" are covering up the truth.

It made me very...stabby.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
512 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture