Supreme Court taking up Trump’s challenge to the mean lower courts that said he couldn’t overwrite the Constitution of the United States of America and singlehandedly declare babies born in the US stateless uncitizens. I’m sure it will be GREAT. (SCOTUSblog)

Appeals court all like “no, you fucking bring him back what the actual fucking fuck.” (AP / scathing ruling)

This one guy, Stephen Miran, who’s oh just the new head of the Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers, has a white paper about restructuring the national debt with, like, 100 year, interest-free promissory notes? So Trump will probably do that because dude named it after Mar-a-Lago. (Bruegel)

So yes: This is true and weird and gross and scary, but yes, a big part of this economic crazy is that they want to force women out of the workplace again. So incels can marry on them :/ (Vox via MSN) More on those manly-man jobs (that the men don’t want). (Insider) Don’t worry, Elon really is firing all the women, Black, and Hispanic people. (Gift link Washington Post)

Really really really really really hope they don’t eliminate Head Start. (Center for American Progress)

When Idaho won an $18 million federal grant for preschool development back in 2021, Republican legislators rejected the money, alleging it would fund far-left “woke” ideas and assist moms in working. “Any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let somebody else raise their child, I just don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going,” one state representative argued during the legislative debates.

Idaho has half the employees it needs for every job opening, but whatever; the point is they want to deregulate childcare instead of allotting a dime so mothers can work. (Vox via MSN)

He gets a little over the top here, but this is why it’s not right to reflexively shit on all religion, all the time. These are good people. (Cassidy Steele Dale)

Lisa Murkowski talked to a bunch of nonprofits. She said she’s afraid, and that others are too, and shit’s fucked up and bullshit. (ADN) What about the environmental nonprofits, is the IRS going to deet their nonprofit status? Sounds like! (Bill McKibben)

Even Florida Republicans are mad at DeSantis and his Lady Macbeth wife Casey grifting all the settlements for her “foundation.” (AP)

Don’t let your TV spy on your emotions, that’s weird. (Ars Technica)

Good boy, Buford. (NBC News)

I must have this edible garden party. (Organic Girl)

I must have (some of) these 18 easy Easter appetizers, most of which have nothing to do with Easter. (I want the feta and strawberry toast.) (All Recipes)

