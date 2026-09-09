Wonkette

Wonkette

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Dr. Rrrrrobotnik's avatar
Dr. Rrrrrobotnik
4h

What's fucking nuts to me is the anti-lockdown people rewriting a history that we all experienced less than ten years ago. Literally everyone who is currently alive and can vote was present. And they're acting like the "lockdowns", 99.99% of the time, were anything more than polite requests to not go outside and the occasional fine of a particularly obnoxious superspreader event. The whole government response was incredibly light-handed, and most of it was while Trump was president.

And some people are *buying this*. That's what is breaking my brain. YOU WERE THERE. You saw it with your own eyes. I did too. How have you already forgotten?

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
4hEdited

"Disinformation describes disarrayed Dems doing dastardly deeds!"

Delightfully done, deliciously descriptive. SkeptiKC level.

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