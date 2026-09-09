Wonkette

Wonkette

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Satanisreal's avatar
Satanisreal
10m

"Dr Action" tee shirts could rival "Talafreako" tee shirts sales.

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Linda1961 aka Pollyanna's avatar
Linda1961 aka Pollyanna
13m

"The alleged attacker was identified as Patrick Havas, 38, who so far has been charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of assault and has had his bail set at what seems like a quite low $5000."

He must be white.

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