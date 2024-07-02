Well, Donald Trump, the rapist and convicted felon, was supposed to be sentenced for his New York porn peener payoff crimes sometime very soon. The prosecutors were going to hand down their sentencing recommendations, and the judge was going to have Trump executed. Bing! Bing! Bing! (Trump thinks all things go “bing!” even gunshots.)

But then the Supreme Court of the United States — which is federal — ruled that Trump may not be prosecuted for any crimes he commits (even if they are murders that go “Bing! Bing! Bing!”) if he is president at the time and he is pretty sure his crimes were part of his job. (Lifelong career criminals tend to believe crimes are parts of their jobs.)

Therefore, wouldn’t doing porn peener payoffs to keep a porn star from telling America that you fucked her with your Mario Kart wangus (Bing! Bing! Bing!) while your wife was home pregnant, wouldn’t that be part of your presidenting duties?

But wait hold up.

You did that while you were a candidate, because you didn’t want the story to come out and hurt your chances of Russia electing you president of the United States. Doesn’t that mean SCOTUS’s ruling doesn’t apply? They didn’t actually give him the permanent lifelong immunity for all crimes he’s been demanding. (At least not yet.)

Presumably if he’s committing a crime right now he could be tried for it, yes?

Oh well fuck it, Trump’s gonna try it, and the Manhattan DA and courts are going to let him.

You see, Trump’s lawyers, who are normal and smart guys and gals, want to argue this. And therefore they are asking the judge to postpone the sentencing. The Manhattan DA’s office is OK with it, so we reckon he will probably grant it.

Here is the Trump lawyers’ gloriously fucked up logic, based on the gloriously fucked up solid Donald Trump’s taint-polishers Johnny and Brett and Clarence And Neil And Amy and Sammy did him.

Although the Manhattan case does not center on Mr. Trump’s presidency or official acts — but rather on his personal activity during the 2016 campaign — his lawyers argued on Monday that prosecutors had built their case partly on evidence from his time in the White House. And under the Supreme Court’s new ruling, prosecutors not only cannot charge a president for any official acts, but also cannot cite evidence involving official acts to bolster other accusations.

Cool. Because he happened to be president while doing some of the things that were entered into evidence, there must be a whole new trial. Cool.

For payoffs to a porn star to hide the fact he was fucking her while his bouncy baby boy Barron was in Mommy’s belly, in order to help his presidential campaign, and the falsifying of the non-presidential business records related to that payoff.

Cool.

As we said, the judge agreed to it, and the prosecutors were fine with it:

In a letter to Justice [Juan] Merchan, Mr. Trump’s lawyers contended that the conviction should be set aside. They also asked the judge to postpone the sentencing while he considered their request. In response to the letter from Mr. Trump’s lawyers, the district attorney’s office wrote that prosecutors did not oppose Mr. Trump’s request to delay the sentencing. “Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” wrote Joshua Steinglass, one of the assistant district attorneys who tried the case against the former president.

Cool.

So if you’re keeping track, at this point in time, Trump getting sentenced for paying off Stormy Daniels to help his presidential campaign and then falsifying those business records is probably the only criminal accountability he will see, at least for things that have been charged so far.

That’s it. A life of crime, including the rape and the traitor kinds, and this is it.

If any other prosecutors are out there waiting to shoot their shot — and their cases don’t involve conduct while presidenting, because as we all know, Trump is allowed to commit treason or rape or murder now, as long as he’s president — then NOW WOULD BE THE TIME, ASSHOLES.

Bing! Bing! Bing!

