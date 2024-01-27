Courtesy of our friend Garnet!

Happy Weekend!

Your beautiful gift this weekend is a Mormon film strip (seriously, there are so many — I have some on VHS) about a fella whose track coach comes and tries to get him to drink wine in the middle of the night.

And that’s it. That’s the issue. Drinking is bad and nothing beyond that. Otherwise it is definitely normal for your track coach to come into your room in the middle of the night to ask you to drink some wine.

Of course, the good Mormn guy refuses to drink! But in the morning, everyone is hungover and no one knows why! Thank goodness Mormon guy was so moral and can run the races for ALL OF THEM.

Or something like that.

Talk amongst yourselves!