Earlier this week, when he spoke to the Economic Club of Chicago (tragically I did not go), Donald Trump took a special moment to drag auto workers and claim that the work they do could be done by a child. Given that Project 2025 does specify that children love dangerous jobs and the real cruelty is not allowing them to take them on, this is not entirely surprising.

Just so you know I’m not bullshitting:

Some young adults show an interest in inherently dangerous jobs. Current rules forbid many young people, even if their family is running the business, from working in such jobs. This results in worker shortages in dangerous fields and often discourages otherwise interested young workers from trying the more dangerous job. With parental consent and proper training, certain young adults should be allowed to learn and work in more dangerous occupations. This would give a green light to training programs and build skills in teenagers who may want to work in these fields.

Who even wants to bother with an after school job where you could not even ostensibly lose a limb? I guess me since I worked at Wet Seal, where the worst things I ever had to deal with were mall poop bandits and the creepy guy from the Great American Cookie Company who kept bringing me cookies all of the time, but that is neither here nor there!

Upon hearing that, United Auto Worker Dawnya Ferdinansen took to social media to record a special message for the former guy, inviting him to come to an auto assembly plant and work a 12 hour day so he can see just how easy it is!

“I'm making this video in response to Trump's statement that autoworkers just ‘assemble parts,’ out of a box,” she said. “I challenge you, Trump, to one full 12-hour day in any auto assembly plant. I want to see you assemble parts out of a box for 12 hours! Until you accept and complete this challenge, until you actually work a manual labor job, you keep the name of the UAW out of your mouth!”

I think we would all like to see that, don’t you? Surely he could pull that off, being such a man of the people and what have you.

Donate Just Once!

But of course, he would never. Hell, the man probably has softer hands than I do and I moisturize 25,000 times a day. Can’t quite picture him working an assembly line!

It’s disappointing that, despite the fact that he says things like this, there are still so many union workers who still support Trump for culture war reasons. Because the truth is, if he wins, he’s going to fuck them right the hell over the first chance he gets, probably while blowing smoke up their asses and claiming that all they really need is for him to deport all of the undocumented immigrants.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!