Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Hed gif has bears in trees, a thing since prehistory: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/cubs-comfort-concerns

Also have a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/49e98b9e-8c7e-4c36-8f18-b8634237b063?utm_source=share

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Tammy Scumbag's avatar
Tammy Scumbag
4hEdited

"Why would she be offering to cook me dinner and inviting me to playgrounds"

Yeah, because it's not like women try to appease their abusers all the fucking time or anything.

Also I think she might be inviting you to playgrounds when she needs to interact with you because they're public places and she knows you probably won't make a scene.

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