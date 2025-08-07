Wonkette

Stanta Knows
2h

I'm going to watch that South Park episode later. Now that Paramount owns Comedy Central, it'll be gone soon along with The Daily Show.

In non-political news, I finished Discworld today! 40 something books, several short stories, several animated shorts, several graphic novels, even a couple of movies. I started in January 2024 after getting the results of my prostate biopsy. Stage 4. I figured I would have a lot of time in waiting rooms during tests and radiation treatment. But here I am, still kicking a year and a half later and I'm finished. 6 more months of waiting and watching before stopping treatment. Currently no sign of cancer, and no more Discworld books. On to something new.

Fuck cancer. Hail Sir Pterry - he got me this far.

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 '𝗦𝗽𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴' 𝗮𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗳𝗳𝘀 𝗛𝗶𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀

"𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘤, 𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘪𝘱𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘶𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘴 𝘛𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘱 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘮𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘣𝘦𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘴," 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥 𝘚𝘦𝘯. 𝘙𝘰𝘯 𝘞𝘺𝘥𝘦𝘯.

https://www.commondreams.org/news/trump-tariffs-2673867355

