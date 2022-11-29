Republican Kari Lake is still whining like a loser about the Arizona gubernatorial election she lost. We’d love to dismiss all this as a tired "Saturday Night Live" sketch that’s gone on past the point of amusement, but the last time some crank lied about their obvious election loss, election workers were harassed and threatened ... oh, and the freaking US Capitol was attacked.

Former insurrectionist-in-chief Donald Trump posted a rambling, unhinged message on Truth Social early Monday morning supporting Lake’s extended tantrum. Brace yourselves:

“2: 30 AM post: “Kari Lake should be installed Governor of Arizona.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1669636146

Massive numbers of “BROKEN” voting machines in Republican Districts on Election Day. Mechanics sent in to “FIX” them made them worse. Kari had to be taken to a Democrat area, which was working perfectly, to vote. Her opponent ran the Election. This is yet another criminal voting operation – SO OBVIOUS. Kari Lake should be installed Governor of Arizona. This is almost as bad as the 2020 Presidential Election, which the Unselect Committee refuses to touch because they know it was Fraudulent!

Trump's subtle use of quotation marks around BROKEN and FIX suggests he thinks any issues on Election Day were deliberate and intended to suppress the Republican vote. This is obviously false. The reported equipment malfunctions were an annoying inconvenience but everyone impacted was provided options to vote.

Lake voluntarily voted outside her district, presumably to help promote her twisted narrative. Yes, Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs is still secretary of state, but Republicans were fine with this when Georgia’s then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp oversaw his own election in 2018. It’s not as if Hobbs actively purged voter rolls in her favor. And if Hobbs rigged the race, why would she let herself win by a smaller margin than Senator Mark Kelly? I suppose she is humble to a fault.

The one-term loser demanded that Lake be “installed” as governor of Arizona. That’s not how elections work. When actual fraud was discovered in North Carolina’s 2018 Ninth Congressional District race, a new election was held, and Republicans still held the seat after replacing the original corrupt candidate. (Also * cough cough * that fraud was done by Republicans.)

Of course, Lake has zero evidence of any fraud in the Arizona gubernatorial race. She’s argued that Hobbs is incompetent, which isn’t a crime, despite Trump declaring the entire voting operation “criminal.” Defamation concerns him as much as democracy.

“.@Karilake: "I am focused like a laser beam focus on Arizona & election integrity. We have to take on this fight... We know we WON this election & we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that every single Arizonan’s vote that was disenfranchised is counted."” — Kari Lake War Room (@Kari Lake War Room) 1669439456

Like Trump, Lake insists without proof that she “won” her election. During an interview last week, Lake declared, "I am focused like a laser beam focus on Arizona and election integrity. We have to take this fight ... We know we won this election, and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure that every single Arizonan’s vote that was disenfranchised is counted.”

Hobbs beat Lake by about 20,000 votes. Lake’s nuisance suits won’t change that outcome. However, dragging out a handful of supporters to complain that they were “disenfranchised,” even if most of them were still able to vote anyway, undermines the election. Maybe she’s setting the stage for a rematch. After all, Trump won’t stop lying about the 2020 election and Republicans are still on board with his 2024 candidacy.

“Woman gives a dire apocalyptic warning to Maricopa Supervisors if they certify the election.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1669662536

Monday, Lake’s sore loser parade showed up at the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting parroting debunked conspiracy theories about the election. One public speaker accused the board of “capital treason” and alluded to violent revolution. Another Big Lie promoter put a “curse" on the board. This is the cynical, dangerous game Lake’s playing, and it has very real, potentially deadly consequences.

