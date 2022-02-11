Remember when Kathy Griffin help up a Trump mask covered in ketchup and wound up with the Secret Service at her front door? The woman is still getting death threats, but the rules are different for Republicans.

Here's US Senate candidate Jim Lamon, running to represent Arizona, pretending to shoot President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senator Mark Kelly in a campaign ad.

Arizona has had enough of the DC Gang’s open borders, high gas prices, and shifty politicians pushing us around. @CaptMarkKelly @JoeBiden @TeamPelosi, it’s time for a good old-fashioned showdown. Check out our new Super Bowl ad, The Showdown, here pic.twitter.com/mJTbFuS0du — Jim Lamon (@Jim Lamon) 1644516409

Jeez, can't you take a joke? It's just a guy running for elected office saying, "The good people of Arizona have had enough of you. It's time for a showdown," and then firing a gun at the president and the speaker of the House?

See it's funny because shooting elected officials is good clean fun — just as long as the shooter is a Republican and the officials are Democrats. And he only shoots the guns out of their hands, so it's not even violent.

Yeah, Mark Kelly's wife Gabby Giffords was actually shot in the head in 2011 during an attack in Tucson that killed six people, including a 9-year-old girl. But don't be so touchy!

Lamon is clearly looking to get attention in a crowded Republican primary, and intends to run this ad during the Super Bowl this coming weekend. He's facing off against multiple candidates, including the sitting Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who got crosswise with Trump for failing to overturn the election, and Peter Thiel's sock puppet candidate Blake Masters.

This isn't the first time Lamon, a solar company executive, has run an incendiary ad in an attempt to boost his name recognition and perhaps even win the coveted Trump nod. Last month he got a lot of mileage out of a "Let's Go Brandon" ad that was rejected by Yahoo for being "overly inflammatory and offensive."

Republicans fainted when Rep. Rashida Tlaib called to "Impeach the motherfucker." They're very upset that Biden made cusses about Peter Doocy. And just yesterday Senator Mike Lee of Utah responded to criticism of Republicans' disgusting treatment of non-white Biden nominees as “the very sort of comment that would incite people to anger, acts of retaliation and violence.” As if the Red Team's incendiary rhetoric hadn't incited an actual insurrection a year ago!

As for Lamon, he's very proud of himself. Mostly.

“Unlike Kelly, Jim Lamon will shoot straight with Arizonans and take the fight to Biden — and he damn sure won’t let the left bully him into backing down,” Lamon's campaign spokesman told the Arizona Republic. But anonymously, since he didn't want to attach his name to this shit if yet another deranged MAGA loon takes this stuff seriously .

But who knows, maybe Lamon will get his turn in the spotlight yet, since he was one of the cosplay electors that put his name on the fake electoral college certificate that Arizona Republicans tried to pass off to the National Archives as the real deal. (And still can't clinch the Trump endorsement, LOL.)

Anyway, Kathy Griffin's career never recovered, but cancel culture is bad and Democrats are the real bullies. Pew pew shooty shooty!

[ AZ Republic ]



