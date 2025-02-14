Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Fuck you, RFK Jr. That’s it, that’s the item.

Thursday afternoon auto-massacre, as like the entire acting leadership of SDNY quits en masse after being ordered to drop charges against noted scumbag Mayor Eric Adams. (NBC News / Talking Points Memo)

Time to read up on Marsha P. Johnson, friends. They’re trying to erase her from Stonewall. (NCHJE)

I would not wish cystic fibrosis on anyone, not even a member of Russ Vought’s family. It just makes me sad that he’s defunding the same NIH that helped his daughter with a “miracle drug.” Maybe that’s why his wife divorced him! I would. (Mother Jones)

When my sister’s twin babies were tiny, her husband sold construction equipment. In 2009? That turned into a pretty bad gig! So while food stamps (EBT) have always been miserly, my sister and her family were eligible for an absolutely PRINCELY amount of milk, eggs, and cheese under WIC. Say goodbye to feeding babies. (Salon) Trillions. TRILLIONS they want to cut. (First Focus on Children analysis)

Also more again, all the good things in the Republican budget. Hahahaha, it’s nothing! (The Fucking News)

What will congressional Republicans do with their time now that Musk’s running everything? Disinformation of the stupidest kind! (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Fake viral conspiracies in Congress? But that’s what Twitter is for! (Dave Weigel at Semafor)

Trump absolutely lied that he wasn’t going to do any of this. (Will Stancil)

This nice liberal Harvard law professor is being very wrong, in very public. Stop, Jay Willis, he’s already dead! (Balls and Strikes)

“Does President Trump understand money?” That is the first sentence in this pissed-off op-ed by the editorial board of … the Wall Street Journal. (Gift link)

Corewell Health (formerly Beaumont), one of Michigan’s biggest healthcare providers, backed the fuck off backing the fuck off providing hormone therapy for trans kids. (Metro Times)

What? Every time you stop, your Jeep plays an ad at you? O brave new world. (Techweez)

EVAN POPS IN! At my Friday place, Everything Trump Touches Dies, Kennedy Center Edition. Come by, read, subscribe, share! [The Moral High Ground]

Evan back out!

Here is a sexy song of romance and sex. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I am off ALL WEEK next week! Don’t forget to come see me in Orange County and San Diego for the traditional buying of the drinks, by me, for you!

Orange County, I’m buying you drinks at my favorite olden days dive haunt THE FLING, 2370 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, TUESDAY, Feb. 18, 7-9 p.m.

San Diego, I’m buying you fish and chips and beers at SHAKESPEARE PUB, 3701 India St., San Diego, click here for parking direx, THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m.! Special surprise guests! We love you!

Spread the word! Share

Here is where you give Wonkette all your extra money with Paypal.

All your extra money button.

This is the button for giving us all your extra money with Venmo. It’s ventabulous!

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!

Wonkette IMPEACH and HELL. NO. sale continues at Wonkette Bazaar!