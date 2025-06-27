Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
13m

Our friend Kevin has a good thought:

Kevin M. Kruse

‪@kevinmkruse.bsky.social

An addled president is shredding the Constitution to usher in white nationalism and fascism while destroying the economy and our health care, so if you’re going to write an alarmist op-ed because a mayoral candidate might open five (5) city-run grocery stores, you can kindly get bent.

https://bsky.app/profile/kevinmkruse.bsky.social/post/3lskkw5wczs2z

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ShrillKitty's avatar
ShrillKitty
9m

It's weird how I'm not hearing anything about how economic anxiety justified voting for this fool

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture