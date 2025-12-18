Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
7h

Looks like there will be more photos of Steve Bannon in tomorrow's Epstein Files release.

As Josh Johnson observed, "Ya know, there's a reason Klansmen wear hoods..."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
7h

Bob Pope has HAD it with these MAGAt hypocrites.

𝗣𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗼 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼-𝗺𝗶𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗯𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸, 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵’𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽

https://www.cnn.com/2025/12/18/us/ronald-hicks-pope-archbishop-new-york-intl

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
2056 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture