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Oh it’s been a week since he’s been out in public? Well, I hope he’s dead. (Tiedrich)

Marco Rubio is very talented at straight faced lying. It’s a skill!

Don’t know how they’re going to get Trump’s new pick for director of national intelligence, Bill Pulte, to try to steal the midterms. I just know they’re going to! (The Bulwark) Bill Pulte isn’t the only one of Trump’s toadies to try to put us all in jail, and it’s really bumming out poor David Bernstein. (Good Politics Bad Politics) Okay, but did you know Bill Pulte has been beefing with his own grandmother online? (Krugman)

Speaking of people who do not know what the fuck they are doing, Rusty Foster from the other tabs has been watching Bari Weiss’s new 60 Minutes dipshit Nick Bilton for ever, so come learn some eesh and woof and also yikes! (Today in Tabs)

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Politico says the Tuesday primaries were the “Establishment Democrats’ big night,” I don’t know, they pay attention to that kind of thing so probably maybe? (Politico) Bob Kuttner though says it was progressive Democrats’ big night! (The American Prospect) And here’s a looong detailed look at the Iowa Democratic primary and who accused whom of which and sweet Jesus, can Democrats stop attacking each other in primaries barring something really really REALLY egregious? (Like that Texas woman candidate who wanted to put “Zionists” in “camps.” Other Democrats in that case should say AHEM WHAT NO FUCK YOU, CRAZY.) I am talking to you, Mallory McMorrow and Abdul El-Sayed as well as other Democrats who are in different states from me. (Bleeding Heartland) I will believe we are flipping Iowa when I see it. So let’s do it so I can see it and believe it. It’s been a rough few weeks months years decade! (Status Kuo)

As of when I stopped writing this post on Wednesday afternoon, California clerks had yet to announce who’s getting the second California gubernatorial jungle primary slot. (NBC News) But I, like Jamison Foser, like Tom Steyer even though he’s a billionaire. I also, like Jamison Foser, wish the Democrats would calm the fuck down in primaries, like I said in the last item. (At the moment, the Republican Steve Hilton is taking the top slot. But prepare to wait a month or more before we know.) (Finding Gravity)

What about Graham Platner’s sextramarital textramaritals? Roy Edroso is trying to break it down!

This absolute lunatic thinks women are going to take their Rx Kids money — basically a Universal Basic Income for women with newborns that’s been operating in Flint and just opened in Detroit among others — and use it to get abortions? Somebody come collect your lunatic. (Michigan Advance)

People are very mad June is Pride month instead of being Veterans month like all the other months, and Wonkpal Charlotte Clymer is losing her miiiiind. (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)

George Santos tried to fraud the betting markets, and the betting markets turned him in. (Gift link New York Times)

Parties upcoming! MONTREAL (June 14), JUST ADDED DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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