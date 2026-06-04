Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Say hi to Zuri, your hed gif rhino: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/rhino-hydrates

And here is your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/46ee0173-3221-4b9c-88d9-e4d8060e460c?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
15 replies
Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
6h

I'm a proud Grandma today - Lucy took her first steps yesterday! She's a toddler!

Reply
Share
6 replies
447 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture