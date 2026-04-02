Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
3d

No Wonkette visit to Old Blighty for tea and scones? Colour me disappointed.

I guess you'll just have to dig out my Scones recipe and make your own.

I'm going in for surgery on my broken ankle tomorrow, so i will either be absent, or woozy from anaesthesia drugs. Wish me luck.

If I'm very lucky. I may even arrive home to discover that Cakes Jr has baked cookies again.

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37 replies by Rebecca Schoenkopf and others
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3dEdited

We will be doing another Cleveland Wonkmeet, date to be determined.

ETA: The last two Cleveland Wonkmeets were super fun, one had Geraldo Rivera and the other had rebecca and Shy, and lots of beer and snacks.

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