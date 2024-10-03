What are we to do with this?

Georgia Rep. Mike Collins, for whatever reason, decided to tweet out this picture of what we can only assume is his Dream JD Vance — a JD Vance who looks nothing at all like actual real-life JD Vance. He’s got furrowed eyebrows, a pointy chin, and cheekbones that could cut glass — a bold move considering that the non-yassified picture is so widely available.

This is not entirely uncommon. MAGA types are very prone to sharing pictures of a bizarrely jacked Dear Leader, some of which are even available as iPhone cases.

Does Rep. Collins think that Vance is not attractive enough or not manly looking enough as he is? Apparently!

The picture, unsurprisingly, really got people’s creative juices going, inspiring them to create their own JD Vance photoshop works of art.

Looks a little like Charlie Kirk there!

And one person even created a yassified Tim Walz themselves, for to properly compete with the excessively contoured Vance.

Eh! Seems unnecessary!

Really though, I think we should all take a moment and thank goodness that this is not where we are, psychologically, as a people. Like, no matter how bad your day has been, at least you did not spend any portion of it trying to make JD Vance look more attractive.

I consider that a win.