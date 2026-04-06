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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
9m

It’s Monday so here’s some Bear to help brighten the start of your week.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-239005952?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
15mEdited

Got an email from a colleague who hadn’t contacted me in a while and I wrote back, “hey, good to hear from you!”

She’s deaf.

So, I kinda feel like a jackass.

She had the grace to ignore that.

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