Ben Shapiro would like to make fun of a small child now, a child who wrote a letter to President Joe Biden and made some spelling errors.

Ben Shapiro is doing this because Ben Shapiro is a very tall and grown man who is the correct height for a human adult, and he is also normal and has self-esteem.

The last time we visited with Ben Shapiro on Wonkette it was because he was being good at knowing about sex and bodies again. This time it is to call a little girl named Charlotte a real dumbfuck.



BEN SHAPIRO (HOST): Well, as we say, Joe Biden has to distract from what is happening in the economy right now because things are starting to get very, very ugly. And again, there are not a lot of options on the table. Either the Federal Reserve is going to have to increase inflation or they're going to have to increase the possibility of bank busts and recession and possible depression. There is no third option there. Those are the only options that are on the table. And so, Joe Biden has to distract.

Ben Shapiro is a failed, talentless screenwriter with no discernible marketable skills. There is no sentence there in which Ben Shapiro knows what he is talking about, from the overall health of the economy to the choices in front of the Federal Reserve. He has zero clue what he is blabbing about.

SHAPIRO: And so yesterday he released what is one of the oddest tweets I've seen from a President of the United States — that's saying a lot because Donald Trump used to tweet a lot. Joe Biden put out a tweet. The tweet was a tweet of a small child — I'm not kidding — it was a tweet from a — it was a letter from a small child and it said — oh, it's so cute because it's all misspelled and there's erasures and all this stuff.

At this point Shapiro listed every spelling and grammatical error in the letter from the young child. We bet psychologists would have a lot to say about where that need came from deep down inside.

SHAPIRO: Ok, so, first of all, congrats to Charlotte's mom on getting her letter retweeted by President Biden. No one who spells that poorly has those kinds of thoughts, unless they're injected by the parent. Ok. Like my son, he spells better than that, he's six. So I assume this kid's, like, five maybe. And writing that letter to the president.

Yes, when Ben Shapiro's child writes a letter to the president sobbing about rap lyrics about women's genitals, it will be spelled better than this letter from Charlotte, and we will know Ben really wrote it.

None — (@)

Ben made what he probably thought was a very funny rightwing joke, in response to Biden's statement in the tweet that his daughters should have the same rights as his sons.

SHAPIRO: Well, yeah, he should probably build an economy where his daughter is also able to knock up a stripper and then abandon the child and or snort parmesan cheese off the carpets and be called the smartest person he knows. I mean, equity, folks, equity.

Durrrrrrr durrrrrrr right wing fixations with Hunter Biden's penis durrrrrrrr durrrrrrrr.

But the President of the United States tweeting out a letter from a small child filled with misspellings in order to promote the notion that women are paid less on average than men is — I hate this form of politics so much. It's so stupid. The — well, even a child can see it. Even a child knows.



First of all, children, they're stupid. Just going to tell you right now. I got three of them. They're smart for children and they are stupid for adults because they are children. The notion that we should take our political lead from small children who can't spell — writing, being like you need to be fairer to women, Mr. President.

Well, we hope Ben Shapiro feels better having gotten that off his chest.

Now let's check in with Ben's Daily Wire coworkers and see if they've said any new vile and genocidal-sounding things about trans people, HAHA SPOILER, we don't feel like looking right now.

[ Media Matters ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?