Rightwing pundits got busy Monday on the very important project of distancing themselves and their racist panic over immigration from the ideas espoused — and put into action Saturday — by the 18-year-old white supremacist who shot 13 people in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 of them. In what's become a mandatory feature of racist mass shootings, the shooter posted an online manifesto explaining why he had to kill innocent shoppers to save white culture, complete with racist memes and nonsense shitposting, like claiming he loves the environment and considers his political orientation as "authoritarian left wing," which righties have dutifully cited as proof that the massacre was clearly caused by Elizabeth Warren or possibly Antifa, as if there's a difference.

And just like the other racist mass murderers, the Buffalo murderer said he was acting to stop the "great replacement" of white peopleby immigrants and minorities , a racist conspiracy theory that's just the latest variation on the centuries-old white anxiety that white supremacy is doomed, and must be preserved at any cost. In the most far-Right versions, it's a devious Jewish plot, because what good is a devious plot that's not driven by the Jews? The goal of these nefarious plotters is to "import" brown immigrants, and also to make white people eventually go extinct by having to share their America with people who aren't white.

In its slightly more genteel versions, pushed by more mainstream rightwing sources like Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and others, the explicitly antisemitic language may be reduced to dogwhistles so the plot is blamed on "elites," "globalists," or "George Soros," or it may be left out altogether to blame Democrats (the distinction almost doesn't matter, since Dems are of course tools of the elites, the globalists and George Soros).

Naturally, folks on the right who've been pushing "Great Replacement" drivel are furiously distancing themselves from the shooter, some by positing alternative theories ( It was furries caused the shooting! ) or by insisting that their own Great Replacement rhetoric is totally not to blame for the shooting, because they didn't turn up in the manifesto's Works Cited list.

You know we've reached a whole new level of hair splitting when people pushing racist conspiracy theories say their hands are clean because while they and the shooter are both spouting the same toxic crap, the shooter never personally referenced them. And while it's true that there's no evidence the shooter ever watched Carlson, that's hardly a defense of pushing the very same rhetoric that motivated the shooter. Hooray, Tucker isn't responsible for this horrific shooting. Maybe he's working to incite the next one.

Matt Walsh: But My Paranoia Is REAL!

For example, take Matt Walsh (please!), one of the second-tier pundits at Daily Wire, AKA Ben Shapiro's Internet Whine-A-Torium. Last summer, Walsh indignantly insisted that the "Great Replacement" IS TOO a thing that is real and is a deliberate Democratic plot, and how dare anyone say it's a creation of far-right racists! The he talked loudly and volubly about how you're not allowed to talk about that, and while no one stopped him, a lot of people said he was defending a racist trope, and that's totally the same as censorship.

Naturally enough, Walsh reacted to accurate media reports that the "Great Replacement" is a racist conspiracy theory by indignantly insisting all over again that it IS TOO a thing that is real and is a deliberate Democratic plot, and how dare anyone say it's a creation of far-right racists! And also time is a flat circle. Video and transcript via Media Matters:

[This] — I was going to call him a kid but he's 18 years-old — this man's ideology is a mess — he's, again, a lunatic — all over the place, he does mention the so-called great replacement theory. And this is what they're trying to hang around the neck of Tucker Carlson, Fox News, really any conservative, myself included. Because Tucker Carlson and other conservatives have in the past pointed out that the Democrats have been very open about the fact that, you know, they want to minimize what they call whiteness in America. And they want to bring in voters, you know, from other countries.

That is actually a lie, but do go on.

They don't want voter ID laws, you know, they want to be able to bring in the voters and have them vote because they know they're going to be voting Democrat. So, they want to replace, especially white male voters, with voters who they think are going to be beholden to them.

Also a lie: we don't like voter ID when it's used to exclude otherwise qualified people from voting, and there's no "voter fraud" crisis to start with. We want people to vote legally. That's it! As for "bringing in voters," again, no, that would be bullshit. We want to help people escape war, oppression, gangs, and people trying to kill them, because we're just monsters that way, shame on us. We actually understand that people are individuals and may not automatically vote one way or another. Also, as a white male, I can say with certainty that my vote will never go to a Republican. Walsh went on lying:

Now, this isn't a conspiracy theory. There's nothing wild or speculative about it. It's just a fact. And one of the ways you know that it's a fact is the left and the media -- The New York Times, CNN -- they've been very open about it, many times.

Walsh continued in that vein, complaining that discussions about the dangers of white supremacy equal a plot to eliminate white people, and so on, and then I fwowed up at all the lies.

Also, Lockdowns Were The Real Shooter

Walsh tweeted that maybe we need to investigate how it was really the pandemic lockdowns that are to blame, because the shooter wrote that he found 4chan racism while he was bored and out of school. This is a great theory, since no teens ever go online when in-person school is in session.

If we're reading this lunatic's "manifesto" and taking it seriously then what about the part where he says he was radicalized from spending all his time online during the COVID lockdowns? I guess we're just glossing over that part. Not the conversation the media wants to have. — Matt Walsh (@Matt Walsh) 1652650614

Teen murders 10 people, rants extensively about how the Jews are replacing him with Black people and immigrants, so let's look far more closely at the single line about the lockdown. By that logic, we should lock up Candace Owens for the New Zealand massacre. (We should instead ignore her because she's A IDIOT.)

In conclusion, Matt Walsh wants you to know his hands are clean and he sleeps fine at night, because he has definitely not personally incited any racist mass shootings, the end.

