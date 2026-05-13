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Donald Laporte's avatar
Donald Laporte
6h

Woo Hoo!!! Liz Dye is back!

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Chemical
6h

>>Trump: "We have a man who is doing a great job. I knew it! Because he kept me out of jail for years. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. He kept me out of jail."

I remember a time when a sitting president saying this would have sent both him and the attorney to prison

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