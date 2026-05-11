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HI2thDoc's avatar
HI2thDoc
3h

Dan's glasses are eerily reminiscent of another lying sack of shit, the current Sucker of the House, Mousy Mike Johnson

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
3h

OT: War back on. @atrupar

45m

Fox News: "President Trump just spoke to our John Roberts a moment ago. He says he is now considering renewing Project Freedom, but he says this time around the US guiding ships through the Strait of Hormuz would be just one small piece of a larger military operation."

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