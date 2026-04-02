Wonkette

Wonkette

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Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
3d

"Maybe once they have their robot sex maids, they'll leave us all alone?"

Fun fact: No. They won't.

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Joe Bacon's avatar
Joe Bacon
3d

"Robot Sex Maids" sound like the name of a punk band from the 80s...

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