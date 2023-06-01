Time for Joe Biden to share his wisdom with the graduates of the Air Force Academy, as he gives their commencement address this morning!



Watch and learn his wisdoms.

Hey remember that time Donald Trump spoke at West Point and then waddled down the ramp for two hours afterward?

www.youtube.com

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



Just got to BlueSky!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?