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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
24mEdited

Gary, Indiana, Gary, Indiana, Gary, Indiana.

Let me say it once again.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
31m

Harry says Tuesday is not snooze day, wake up mama I need breakfast and for you to open the blinds so I can look out the window. #CatLife

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-257716304?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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