Joe Biden’s running for president … again! It’s not official yet — an announcement is expected in April — but he’s been clear that he’s running again, most recently during his remarks Sunday in Selma, Alabama.

According to the Washington Post, Biden has started assembling a “'national advisory board' with Democratic governors, senators and other political stars." They will travel the nation and act as his surrogates. This move is reportedly intended to "unify party leaders and minimize the chance of dissent.”

Biden is currently leading his only declared primary opponent, Marianne Williamson, by about 50 points, so the party seems fairly united around Uncle Joe. However, it’s good to shore up support and head off any surprise challenges from candidates who don’t induce giggle fits.

Biden aides said some Democrats are still being asked to join the effort, but they have already enlisted more than 20 national figures. They include such influential governors as Gavin Newsom of California, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Wes Moore of Maryland, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Phil Murphy of New Jersey.

We like Gavin Newsom. Yes, he’s the governor of a solidly Democratic state but it feels good when it takes bold (if safe) political stances. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer handily won re-election in a swing state and her coattails helped flipped the state Legislature. Wes Moore is Maryland’s first Black governor and the nation’s only Black governor. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro soundly defeated insurrectionist Doug Mastriano, dealing a major blow to Donald Trump’s next top coup ambitions. This is going well.

Rounding out the advisory board are longtime Biden allies, including Sen Christopher A. Coons (Del.) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.), as well as Sen. Chris Murphy (Conn.) and Rep. Veronica Escobar (Tex.). New York Mayor Eric Adams and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are also part of the group.

Sorry, I dozed off as soon as I read “Sen. Christopher A. Coons” but snapped back awake at the end with “Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.” She’s great, and her history-making victory kept a reduced-for-quick-sale Donald Trump out of the mayor’s office. But who’s that before her — New York Mayor Eric Adams? Whaaaaaa …?

This guy?

Gotta agree with The Editorial Board's Dr. Mia Brett: "Eric Adams is extremely conservative with a low approval rating by New Yorkers. Not only will he not be helpful for re-election but his advice on Dem priorities and policies should be completely ignored."

A Quinnipiac University poll of New York City registered voters from February showed that 37 percent approve of Adam's performance while 43 percent disapprove and 20 percent don't know. The "don't know" number is harsh. If you're not certain whether someone sucks or not, you should at leas give them the benefit of the doubt. That's how I got second dates.

“A law-and-order mayor confronts a cold winter of discontent as crime far eclipses all other voters’ concerns,” said Tim Malloy, the polling analyst at Quinnipiac University, who apparently also wants to write Shakespearean tragedies.

Democrats nominated a cop who governs like a cop, and voters still aren't happy. Worse, he has just 43 percent approval among registered Democrats (38 percent disapprove, 19 percent don't know). A good number of Democratic politicians in the state might fall firmly in the disapprove camp.

Dismal polling numbers aside, it would just be rude for Biden not to include Adams, the (more or less) Democratic mayor of the greatest city in the world if you don't count New Orleans.

