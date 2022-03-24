In case you haven't heard, President Joe Biden has been in Brussels meeting with NATO allies about Russia's illegal war against Ukraine. This afternoon, which is evening in Brussels, he's doing a press conference. Pretty sure we're going to hear about some new sanctions.

And you're watchin' it!

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here



Wonkette is ad-free and paywall-free and relies on YOU to pay us what you can, please, if you are able!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?