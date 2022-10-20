LIVE: It's Infrastructure Week, And Your President Is A Real SASSY ASSY Today
The White House's website says President Joe Biden is doing an "infrastructure" speech in Pittsburgh today, so we guess that means it's Infrastructure Week.
For a preview of what kind of mood he might be in today, check out this video of him yelling at reporters about READ A THING! and LEARN A BOOK! as he was about to get on the helicopter earlier.
“Reporter: Any restrictions on abortion at all? Biden: Yes Reporter: What should they be? Biden: Roe V. Wade. Read it man. You’ll get educated”
OK, Mister Mood .
