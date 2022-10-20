The White House's website says President Joe Biden is doing an "infrastructure" speech in Pittsburgh today, so we guess that means it's Infrastructure Week.

For a preview of what kind of mood he might be in today, check out this video of him yelling at reporters about READ A THING! and LEARN A BOOK! as he was about to get on the helicopter earlier.

“Reporter: Any restrictions on abortion at all? Biden: Yes Reporter: What should they be? Biden: Roe V. Wade. Read it man. You’ll get educated” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1666279559

OK, Mister Mood .

youtu.be

Follow Evan on Twitter right here!

Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?