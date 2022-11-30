Today the Biden administration is holding its second Tribal Nations Summit, and both the president and vice president are speaking and participating. The White House explains more:



Since taking office, the President has prioritized strengthening Nation-to-Nation relationships, honoring trust and treaty obligations with federally-recognized Tribes, and advancing Tribal sovereignty and self-determination. Through the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act, the Administration is also making historic investments in Tribal communities. Building on the 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit, this year’s Summit will be an opportunity for Tribal leaders to engage directly with senior administration officials on implementation of these key priorities, new policies, and other important issues facing Tribal communities.

Also here is a White House fact sheet from this morning on "New Actions to Support Indian Country and Native Communities," to coincide with the event.

Want more information? Well, you'll just have to listen to your president speak!

youtu.be

Vice President Kamala Harris is also addressing the summit at 3 p.m. ET, so if you want to come back for that, or if you're seeing this post later, here is that video:

youtu.be

