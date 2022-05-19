That's right, President Joe Biden of the United States (trivia fact!) is in the Rose Garden this morning with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland, who are in town to talk about their applications to join NATO.

This would probably have never happened (trivia fact!) if Vladimir Putin hadn't decided he was feeling like a loser and needed to go commit genocide and war crimes in Ukraine to make himself feel better, in a vain attempt to recreate some kind of wax museum version of the former glory of the Russian empire.

Cheers, Putin! None of this could have been done without you.

