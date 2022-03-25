The Biden administration Wednesday gave the heave-ho to two candidates for US Senate who'd been serving on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, because the Hatch Act prohibits government employees from running for office. Former NFL star Herschel Walker is embarrassing himself in the Georgia US Senate race, while Dr. Mehmet Oz is running for the GOP nomination in Pennsylvania, although he lives in New Jersey.

They're running!

The two will be replaced by a couple of actual role models, two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics pro basketball concern, and José Andrés, the chef and philanthropist who founded World Central Kitchen and regularly gives EVERYBODY eat in crisis areas around the world, including, most recently, Ukraine.

Delle Donne and Andrés will serve as co-chairs of the Council, which promotes "healthy, accessible eating and physical activity for all Americans, regardless of background or ability,” according to a White House statement.

Presidential assistant Gautam Raghavan wrote terse notes to Walker and Oz Wednesday to let them know they needed to go, saying,

On behalf of President Biden, I am writing to request your resignation as a Member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Please submit your resignation to me by the close of business today. Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the Council will be terminated effective 6 p.m. tonight.

The letter didn't mention the Hatch Act; maybe it should have, if only to head off the predictable hissy from Oz, who took to Twitter to insist wild Russian weightlifters and synchronized swimmers couldn't drag him from his very important job, because he's too principled to knuckle under to tyranny!

President Trump appointed me to two terms on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. The White House just emailed me demanding my resignation by the end of the day.



Clearly, Joe Biden can’t be around anyone who doesn’t completely fall in line with his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all COVID handling. I am proud of my service and will not resign.

Again, Hatch Act. We're assuming someone must have told him it had nothing to do with his political bravery. Then again, it's not like Trump appointees have ever thought laws applied to them anyway.

Oz continued his battle for attention Thursday with this very good meme!

Fauci Thursday thoughts (probably)pic.twitter.com/KxwpRd3cAu — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@Dr. Mehmet Oz) 1648148677

This is truly a smart and good meme, because Dr. Mehmet Oz sold good patriotic lifesaving snake oil on the Oprah Winfrey show, while Dr. Fauci tyrannically asked Americans to get vaccinated against a deadly pandemic and to wear masks on their faces, which liberty-loving human beings simply cannot do.

Walker also bitched about it, don't care.

On Twitter, both Andrés and Delle Donne said they were honored to accept the appointment and that they looked forward to working together. Andres said he was

excited to get to work putting nutrition at the heart of creating a healthy, prosperous & more equitable future for America and the world, where food brings us together to build #longertables

And Delle Donne wrote that she looked forward "to building awareness around the best ways to take care of our minds and bodies."

Then we bet they both said in DMs that Dr. Oz was a quack and a wanker, the end.



