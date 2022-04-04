Unfortunately this will not be the president going VROOM around a track while he test drives a truck. Instead, according to the White House, it is Biden talking about "Remarks on Progress Made on his Administration’s Trucking Action Plan to Strengthen Our Nation’s Supply Chains." So that sounds nice!

We think Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is going to be there too.

Watch here live:

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here



Wonkette is ad-free and paywall-free and relies on YOU to pay us what you can, please, if you are able!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?