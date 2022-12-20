Gather 'round and listen up, folks, because the Biden White House is giving a free clinic in how to respond to absolute fucking bullshit questions and comments about absolutely fake, manufactured rightwing outrages about things like drag queens.

Spoiler: It is to not accept one inch of their fucked up framing. Do not treat one word of their questions as if it is being delivered in good faith.

Fox News was reporting out a "story" about fake Drag Queen Story Hour outrages, a "story" that's been manufactured by the likes of liars like Chris Rufo, who has admitted he made up the "scandal" of Critical Race Theory as well. Fox News's headline, we shit you not, is that Biden appointees to the HIV council have "woke" pasts that are "tied to drag queen story hour, Planned Parenthood."

Yes, you read that right. Instead of hiring southern Baptist white fascist Christian groomer types for the HIV council, Biden is hiring people who think drag queens and abortion are great! All Fox news readers commence to shitting your pants about a story in which you are not a relevant character .

Fox News's story breathlessly reports that an HHS employee "worked for a group that hosted drag queen story hours." Drag queens! Reading stories! For a whole hour!

EXCLUSIVE: A handful of Biden administration political appointees previously worked for prominent progressive advocacy groups including Planned Parenthood and touted work on "woke" issues such as "health equity" and "queer liberation," according to documents shared exclusively with Fox News Digital.

Big important.

Fox News explains that THE PROOF of this was obtained by America First Legal, without identifying that America First Legal is Trump Nazi Stephen Miller's answer to the ACLU.

These employees? Were sworn in to Joe Biden's Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) by Assistant HHS Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, who is TRANSGENDER!

One of them? Adrian Shanker? Worked for an LGBT community center that did drag queen story hours and the book Heather Has Two Mommies was involved!

Also?

Shanker touts on his resume that he worked on books and journals such as "From Gloryholes and Vaccine Advocacy: The Journey of Queer Health Activism During COVID-19" and "What Health Equity Means for Queer Liberation." He also lists a series of projects on anal health titled "That A-- Tho!"

And one time? At band camp?

We could list them all out, but it's all the same. They're pissed off that employees on the AIDS council are experts with backgrounds in pertinent fields, as opposed to Nazi types who buy in to Fox News's and Stephen Miller's horseshit about drag queens.

And the White House, when reached for comment, told them to go eat a bag of dicks in hell.

The White House did not meet a deadline for comment, but after publication of the story, it sent as response a shirt captioned, "Uncle Sam doesn't care, snowflakes."

Oh yes it did.

The White House explained:

"This is our statement, on the record," Andrew Bates, deputy press secretary of the White House, told Fox News Digital.

If we are translating correctly from politics-speak, that statement is approximately "Go cry about it more while you go fuck yourselves in a flaming dumpster in hell, you disgusting trashass bigots." The White House's version is more elegant than ours, of course.

An HHS spox added:

"The AIDS council is comprised of subject matter experts who understand the lived experiences of HIV-positive individuals and have dedicated their lives to stopping the spread of this deadly disease," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "Every American should want qualified individuals on the council who are committed to saving lives."

Good job.

As we said, do not give them one inch. Do not accept any of their framing on any of their fake issues. These people do not give a shit about protecting children. And if whatever video or picture they're donkey braying about that day came from Libs of TikTok — and you know it probably did — assume it is at best being taken wildly out of context and don't fall into the trap of saying "Obviously drag queens shouldn't XYZ but." Assume these people are lying, because they are people of zero integrity or goodness.

Tell them to get a fuckin' life.

Let them enjoy being on the receiving end of "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" Or rather, "Uncle Sam doesn't care, snowflakes."

In related news, George Conway snapped this screengrab from Fox News last night:

That's right, a drag queen said the word "butthole" and Tucker Carlson has the exclusive. Surprise, the guest is one of those freakshows who's creating this ginned up panic over drag shows in the first place.

But again: Uncle Sam doesn't care, snowflakes. Eat shit.

