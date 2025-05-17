Wonkette

Crip Dyke
3h

Hey, look! We got a right wing terrorism today!

https://thepalmspringspost.com/one-dead-after-bomb-explodes-outside-reproductive-center-in-downtown-palm-springs/

(No paywall, but you have to click whether or not you want cookies before you proceed.)

Nothing like an afternoon bombing to tell you that women have no reproductive rights in the USA today.

Crip Dyke
3h

On a more friendly note, this has always been one of my fave Dr. Suess stories:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWdoxa8G1ro

You will NEVER GUESS how it ends. (Spoiler: Dr. Suess is a commie pinko lefty hippy who loves everyone, even pale green pants with nobody inside them.)

