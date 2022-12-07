Wonkette

Wonkette

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doktorzoom
Aug 16, 2023

Just posted a clarification on the Federalist Society's role in the case; the brief opposing the weirdass theory was from one of the FC's founders, although the group itself has pushed for the doctrine, especially under Leonard Leo. Wonkette regrets the error.

More on the various amicus briefs here: https://www.democracydocket...

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Paniq! At Disqus's avatar
Paniq! At Disqus
Aug 16, 2023

I like calling it "the Alito Court," as it belittles Roberts. But it also lets him off the hook a little.

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