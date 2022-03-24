It’s been almost a month since the truckers and tag-alongs from the so-called "People’s Convoy” launched their vehicular protest of COVID-19 mandates and restrictions, most of which no longer exist. The truckers and non-truckers are so frustrated with their apparent success that they’ve moved on to light domestic terrorism. According to Newsweek, “over the past month, there have been reports that truckers have threatened to run over DC residents and commuters and to deface property.”

This is way beyond simply making nuisances of themselves like overgrown bullies. Of course, the Beltway commuters hadn’t exactly welcomed the truckers as liberators. Last weekend, a single slow-pedaling cyclist brought the convoy to a near halt, which is hilarious. Oh, and a trucker complained that drivers had demonstrated poor etiquette and kept flipping them off — just because they were deliberately obstructing traffic. He whined:

Not one time did I see anyone flipping us the bird [when driving across the country]. Not once. You go around the Beltway, birds are flying, birds are flying everywhere!



That's the kind of people that live up there, you know? It's a different world, DC is a different world.



We're trying to straighten it out. We're trying to clean it up. That's what this is all about, trying to get it cleaned up.

These Travis Bickle truckers are focused on more than just ending the pandemic restrictions that are already over. No, they want to “clean up” DC. That doesn’t sound disturbingly racist at all.

Last Friday, at a rally in Hagerstown, Maryland, the truckers groused about the “weirdos who live in downtown DC and can’t even fly an American flag.” Nonetheless, the organizers planned "a little ride again through downtown DC and see what a Friday afternoon in the swamp looks like.” Do they appreciate how much they sound like the Klan? Because that’s how the Klan sounds.

Before you accuse me of hyperbole, I should point out that one of the truckers used the words “tar” and “feather” ... together, in the same sentence.



Seriously, here’s the link:

From the convoy’s morning meeting, sent by a friend. “What’s gonna happen up here in DC: Black Lives Matter Street, we’re gonna take it back. All that paint’s coming off that street. … It’s gonna get tarred and feathered. And then we’re gonna tar and feather all our delegates.”pic.twitter.com/srcJPLgitv — GodlessCommie Mouse (she/her) (@GodlessCommie Mouse (she/her)) 1647613066

From Vice:

“What’s gonna happen up here in DC, Black Lives Matter Street, we’re gonna take it back,” said one of the protesters the organizers invited on stage to speak . “All that paint is coming off that street,” he said. “Before I get put in my grave, it’s gonna get tarred and feathered.”

The crowd went wild. It’s unclear what actual claim the truckers have on any street in a city they clearly loathe. What they were so resolved to “take back” is the two-block pedestrian section of 16th Street bearing the words “Black Lives Matter” in large yellow letters. The still provocative statement was painted on the street in the aftermath of George Floyd’s gruesome murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Mayor Muriel Bowser officially renamed the area Black Lives Matter Plaza in 2020. This infuriated the big rig racists, who want to LOCK HER UP!

Ron Coleman, one of the motley crew’s organizers, told the Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo this week that "We have to put a summons out to the Metro PD and Mayor Bowser .... We would do citizen's arrests [of] them.” This is not how a citizen’s arrest works, but regardless, Coleman had a whole list of grievances. The truckers were pissed that "both the Metropolitan DC Police Department and the Maryland State Police Department ... have blocked all entrances into the US Capital.” They considered this an “abuse of power.” It’s probably for the best that they aren’t roaming the city streets considering some of the truckers have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

Fellow convoy organizer Brian Brase insisted in a March 17 press release that “every American has a constitutional right to peacefully protest and visit our nation's capital.” No one’s stopping them from visiting the National Air and Space Museum, but their stated intent is to create a disturbance. That’s not a peaceful protest no matter what lies Republicans spread about Black Lives Matter.

Coleman is doing his own research into whether he can legally arrest DC’s Black woman mayor, as well as any cops who get in his way. Their high crime is preventing the truckers from comfortably relieving themselves. They can’t easily use the bathroom while circling the Beltway — something they might’ve considered before they left — so obviously, the only logical solution was to pee in their pants. These people never heard of traveling with a few empty mason jars?

Last week, Brase told the truckers:

"[Every time the DC police] pulls their bulls--t … they’re literally helping us. They think that they’re going to deter us. They think that they’re going to break us down and they think that we’re going to go away. But all they do is make us dig our heels in deeper."



Pivoting to address D.C. police directly, Brase continued, “We still here, and we ain’t going anywhere. We will see you today, we will see you tomorrow, we will see you the day after that and the day after that and the day after that.

Obviously, if a Black Lives Matter organizer said this about the police, it would air on Fox News around the clock. Senator Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson met with Brase, and Cruz hailed the truckers as heroes before riding with the convoy. The so-called “People’s Convoy” is a growing threat that won’t go away quietly.

[ Washington Post / Newseek / Vice ]

