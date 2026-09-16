Wonkette

Wonkette

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
2h

This is not the blue wave we have been hoping for . . .

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Pub Option's avatar
Pub Option
2h

I would assume a Kelvin wave would do absolute(ly) zero damage.

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