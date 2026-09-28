Wonkette

Wonkette

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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
2m

You’d think such practiced liars could at least come up with fresh new bullshit instead of the same old tired bullshit, but I guess not.

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Pub Option's avatar
Pub Option
1m

Well, it's not bestiality.

https://www.firstalert4.com/2026/09/28/fbi-deputy-director-andrew-bailey-steps-down-return-missouri/

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