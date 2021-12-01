Some more footage emerged Tuesday of Rep. Lauren Boebert workshopping anti-Muslim material before an audience. These remarks were made in September at a Staten Island Conservative Party dinner. One of the attendees, who’s running for borough president, posted the video on Facebook, which probably should’ve removed it as hate speech.

The details are slightly different, but the core theme is the same: Boebert gleefully insults Rep. Ilhan Omar in front of other people, and Omar just stands there and takes it. Cruelty without consequence is Boebert’s American dream.

NEW: Another video shows Lauren Boebert suggesting Ilhan Omar was a terrorist at an event in September. "I said, well, lookey there, it's the Jihad Squad...She doesn't have a backpack, she wasn't dropping it and running so we're good," Boebert said. https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/30/politics/lauren-boebert-ilhan-omar-video-comments/index.html …pic.twitter.com/yWcArnhFe9 — andrew kaczynski (@andrew kaczynski) 1638294477

BOEBERT: One of my staffers, on his first day with me, got into an elevator in the Capitol. And in that elevator, we were joined by Ilhan Omar.

It’s still a shock that Harmony has minions Boebert has congressional staffers.

BOEBERT: Well, it was just us three in there and I looked over and I said, “Well, lookey there, it’s the Jihad Squad.” I do have to say. She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running so we’re good, so.

No, we’re not good, and if she’d actually said this to someone in a truly professional setting, she’d rightly lose her job, but as a Republican politician, she can fundraise off her bigotry.

This would seem to prove Omar’s claim that Boebert made up the whole elevator bit. Like a schoolyard bully, Boebert is desperate for attention and thrives on the laughter she receives at others’ expense. (GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who “joked” about striking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the speaker's gavel, is no different.) And there is a cost to this rhetoric. During a news conference Tuesday, Omar played a death threat someone left on her voicemail. Omar’s reported hundreds of death threats since joining Congress, and the latest one arrived shortly after Boebert released an Instagram video further attacking her.

Rep. @Ilhan Omar plays a chilling recording of a death threat she received following Lauren Boebert's threatening post against her - the person accuses her of being a terrorist while actually being a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/2CUkXW56DY WARNING: this is extremely graphic. — Amee Vanderpool (@Amee Vanderpool) 1638355157

These are the chilling words the anonymous coward left on Omar’s voicemail:



We see you Muslim and (n-word) bitch, we know what you’re up to. You’re all about taking over our country. Don’t worry, there’s plenty that will love the opportunity to take you off the face of this fucking earth. Come get it. But you fucking Muslim piece of shit. You jihadist. We know what you are. You’re a fucking traitor. You will not live much longer.

During her racist standup routine in September, Boebert also singled out Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who’s also Muslim: "Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. These are just black-hearted, evil women.” A violent mob attacked the Capitol on January 6, but it’s naive to think that the experience would change Boebert. She still viciously dehumanizes her political opponents and presents them as active threats to America.

Omar said Tuesday that “when a sitting member of Congress calls a colleague a member of the ‘jihad squad’ and falsifies a story to suggest I will blow up the Capitol, it is not just an attack on me but on millions of American Muslims across the country. We cannot pretend this hate speech from leading politicians doesn’t have real consequences.”

Boebert discussed those consequences last night on professional terrible person Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show. She whined that the “Left” and Omar — whom she calls “Ilhan” because when you make racist jokes about a person you’re close like that — don’t want an apology. They want her GONE, as if she’s the one receiving racist death threats. She boasted to the "millions of people” watching that “I will not be cancelled.” She’s not the one who needs amped-up personal security. She’s so callously self-involved she might as well mime twirling a mustache whenever she speaks.

I guess they said it’s ok to say she hates America as long as the word “policies” is in the sentencepic.twitter.com/A7RUGIJJwo — Acyn (@Acyn) 1638336323

Although Boebert graciously said she opposes death threats, she didn’t actually disagree with the substance of the caller’s remarks. She still insists that Omar “hates America,” which even if true wouldn’t justify smearing her religion. Oh, and what a laugh that Omar supports defunding the police butnowshe needs the Capitol Police’s help against the death threats Boebert’s attacks have inspired. What a hypocrite! Boebert also laughably claimed she supports the "sanctity of life” while suggesting that Omar loves abortion so much she wants to abort babies after they’re born.



Oddly, Boebert’s fellow sedition caucus member Marjorie Taylor Greene claims GOP Rep. Nancy Mace is also “pro-abort” because she — for very personal reasons — supports a rape exception in her abortion bans. These assholes think everyone’s a “baby killer.” Greene targeted Mace because she criticized Boebert’s bigoted remarks but with the typical “both sides” weak sauce.

“I would say it would help lower the temperature if both sides” were forceful about negative comments, Mace said. “What I see from time to time is one side going after the other, and there’s no accountability on this. We’ve seen Maxine Waters” — a Democratic congresswoman from California — “make comments at riots and protests. We’ve seen some of the antisemitic tropes from Representative Omar. I would like to see both sides treated equally. And I think that’s important, but we don’t.”

Mace is lying: Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi strongly rebuked Maxine Waters’ relatively mild comments about publicly confronting Trump officials. The same is true of Omar’s use of supposed “antisemitic tropes,” but Mace ignores that Omar doesn’t make racist jokes about specific Jewish House members. She also apologized instead of quadrupling down. There is no comparison.

But the Washington Post joined the "both sides" bash:

It is not unusual for lawmakers to attack political rivals on social media. Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) last month shared an altered, animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and swinging two swords at President Biden, prompting condemnation and calls for his Twitter and Instagram accounts to be suspended.

No, it not unusual for REPUBLICANS to attack political rivals on social media. Rashida Tlaib isn’t posting videos depicting the murder of her GOP colleagues. This is the Republican Party. We don’t need to speculate that their hateful rhetoric might lead to violence. It already has. Now, we just have to wait for the encore performance.

