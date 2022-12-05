Around 40,000 homes lost power in North Carolina's Moore County on Saturday night following what police are calling an intentional act of vandalism in which someone shot out three power substations. Many will likely not have power until Thursday. While the police have not yet determined who attacked the substations or why, it did occur while some people were nearby protesting a drag show that had to be canceled. This has led some — including some of those protesting the event — to speculate a connection between the two events.

Emily Grace Rainey, an especially creepy evangelical Christian lady who had protested the drag show, announced on Saturday night, "The power is out in Moore County and I know why."

After that, she posted another missive:

The Moore County Sheriff's Office just checked in. I welcomed them to my home.



Sorry they wasted their time. I told them that God works in mysterious ways and is responsible for the outage. I used the opportunity to tell them about the immoral drag show and the blasphemies screamed by its supporters.

God is chastising Moore County. I thanked them for coming and wished them a good night. Thankful for the LEOs service, as always.

Rainey is a former US Army Captain who was forced to resign her post after leading a group of her fellow soldiers to Washington, DC for the January 6 protest/insurrection.

Rainey said yesterday that she had been "cleared" by police of involvement in the power station attack, but continued to insist "God" was responsible for the power outage, which seems like a pretty crappy and dangerous thing for God to do, especially given the fact that God has not been particularly het up about drag queens for the past few decades.

Now that my name has been officially cleared by law enforcement, I WILL be filing libel and slander lawsuits. I will also be turning all death threats into law enforcement.



And one more thing, I stand by everything I have said. God will not be mocked. Because of lukewarm Christians and public displays of blasphemy and immorality in Moore County many innocent people are suffering. God uses bad people (like the Babylonians in 598 BC and whoever shot the power station) to chastise a people or a region. We brought this on ourselves.

God, was not, however, "responsible" for leaving nearly 40,000 homes without power — a human person with a gun was responsible for that. Indeed, that is about all anyone knows about the incident right now at all.

During a news conference Sunday, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the shootings were unlike anything he had encountered in his four-decade career in law enforcement. They were “targeted” attacks, he said, carried out by an individual or individuals who “knew exactly what they were doing.”



No suspects have been named in the shootings, and investigators have yet to announce a potential motive.

State Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Moore County, called the shootings “an intentional, willful and malicious act.” Wayne Vest, manager of Moore County, said the attacks were “unprecedented.”

In light of the outage, police have implemented a curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. and the county has opened a shelter with a generator for residents.

The attack comes on the heels nearly a year's worth of unhinged protests of drag shows, drag queens reading story books and drag brunches by (frequently violent) brainwashed lunatics who have been told by their leaders that drag is, somehow, a form of child molestation. It also comes on the heels of many, many Christian pastors and youth pastors actually being arrested for child molestation, and zero drag queens being arrested for the same.

We'll find out exactly what happened here when we find out!

