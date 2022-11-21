Police have not yet given the press a motive for why 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire on a Colorado Springs gay bar hosting a drag show Saturday night, killed five people and injured at 25 more, though many have speculated it might have had something to do with bigotry and the fact that the GOP has latched on to a strategy of attacking LGBTQ people as child molesters. Judging by the target and the fact that the Aldrich's grandfather is an insurrection-loving MAGA legislator in California, it wouldn't be shocking.

Since this news broke, people on the Right have assumed the traditional postures they get into every time this happens. On the one hand, you've got the false flaggers claiming the whole thing was faked in order to pass gun control legislation and get them to stop being so horrible to LGBTQ people. On the other, you have those who acknowledge it happened but are absolutely outraged that anyone would "politicize" this tragedy and try to use it to get them to stop being gross bigots.

Matt Walsh, in fact, claimed that it was blackmail.

"Leftists are using a mass shooting to try and blackmail us into accepting the castration and sexualization of children. These people are just beyond evil. I have never felt more motivated to oppose everything they stand for, with every fiber of my being. Despicable scumbags," he tweeted , following it up with "People die and the first thing they think is, 'Yes! We can use this as ammo against conservatives who don't think children should be exposed to drag shows!' Soulless demons. Evil to the core. Truly."



"I just want to make sure I’m correct in understanding that the Left is using the tragedy in Colorado to make the argument that unless conservatives get on board with experimenting on children’s genitals with puberty blockers, then nightclub shootings will continue to happen," Candace Owens tweeted.

First things first.

We can't always be certain what effect the things we say will have on people, and there will always be those who will kill or hurt people for all kinds of ridiculous reasons, ranging from their love of Jodie Foster to believing that it is just what their neighbor's dog needs them to do.

However .

There are times when we can be reasonably sure what the effect of our words will be. We know that if we yell "Fire!" in a crowded theater that people will get up and run out and potentially trample someone to death. We know that if we yell "Free beer!" that some people will probably come up to us looking for free beer. And we know that if we accuse a person or a group of people of child molestation, that someone who believes us could respond to that with violence.

That's why people who aren't horrible monsters (or who haven't been drugged, hypnotized or otherwise manipulated by a fame-hungry psychologist in and around the '80s and '90s) don't tend to do that kind of thing.

Quite frankly, that there have not been more killings like this is some pretty damning proof that not many people actually believe any of this "groomer" nonsense, and that it is primarily just being used to score political points at a time when the Right doesn't have a whole lot going for it. It did, after all, very conveniently ramp up when Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis was being widely criticized for his "Don't Say Gay" bill and needed something to justify it.

The thing that really trips me up here, however, is that Matt Walsh, Candace Owens and all of the false flag idiots think we're under the impression this would affect them at all. Really? Do they seriously think we don't know who they are? That we think they are moved by empathy? That we have somehow missed that they are a bunch of assholes who just straight up don't care what happens to anyone else?

That's just plain insulting.

What indication have these people ever given us that would cause us to believe have heart strings to tug on? Who would look at US Republicans, see the things they say and believe and support and think, "Yes, these people are motivated by empathy and care whether their fellow humans live or die!"?

As for any who would make false flag claims, why would any secret underground government group spend so much time and energy and money on setting up (and covering up) these incidents so many times over the years when it is abundantly clear that this is not a plan that works?

I don't know how many mass shootings there have been in the last 20 years or so. Too many. Enough to know by now that there ain't no mountain of dead bodies high enough to keep the "Second Amendment people" from opposing any kind of gun control. We also know that widespread popular support for gun control does not in fact lead to effective gun control happening. So how stupid would anyone have to be to keep orchestrating "false flags" for the purpose of garnering support for gun control?

The same goes for supposedly "politicizing this tragedy" or any other in hopes of getting conservatives to stop being horrible to LGBTQ people. We would all have to think much more highly of Matt Walsh or Candace Owens or Lauren Boebert than we do in order for that to really be a thing.

Sure, we'll blame them for this if it turns out that the obvious thing did happen and this man did indeed walk into a gay bar and kill a bunch of people after having been motivated by the rhetoric of people like them, motivated into believing he was saving children from being molested. They will deserve it.

This does not mean, however, that we thought they were somehow less horrible and hateful before this happened or that we think they will care enough about those dead people to stop their hateful bullshit.

They should take comfort in that. And they should stop insulting our intelligence by insinuating that we think they are decent enough human beings to be moved to change their behavior over a horrendous tragedy.

