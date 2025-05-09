Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
1h

" . . .Wonkette remains committed to our goal of eating, or at least composting, the rich . . ."

Alasdair Beckett-King

@MisterABK

If you took a billionaire's money away, they would just earn it back again. Cream rises to the top.

I'm so confident about this, I think we should prove it by taking all the billionaires' money away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Saviour of Bread's avatar
Saviour of Bread
1h

And once again Dok proves that he is also a hoopy frood.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
195 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture