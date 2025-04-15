Bill Maher has always been a feckless, narcissistic, dumb asshole. But on last Friday’s episode of MAX’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Maher finally reached his final form: Trump water-carrying stooge.

Maher began by recounting how a humble, common man such as he found himself being hosted to dinner at the White House by a sentient constitutional crisis.

MAHER: I had dinner with President Trump. A dinner that was set up by my friend Kid Rock […]

Truly a man of the people. The picture of the dinner, also attended by UFC President and noted spouse slapper Dana White, is truly an out-of-touch masterpiece.

It’s like “The Last Supper” but ALL JUDAS, NO JESUS.

Maher tried at times to simultaneously state his self-importance and make the dinner seem loftier in its symbolism…

MAHER: […] Because we share a belief that there’s gotta be something better than hurling insults from 3,000 miles away.

…while also doing the “I’m just a dumb comedian” defense that Joe Rogan and Jon Stewart use to deflect just criticism.

MAHER: Lemme first say to all of the people who treated this like it was some kind of summit meeting, you’re ridiculous… like I was gonna sign a treaty or something. I have no power, I’m a fucking comedian, and he’s the most powerful leader in the world.

But Maher knows if he had “no power,” this entire segment would be pointless. So Maher quickly went back to his delusions of grandeur.

MAHER: I’m not the leader of anything, except maybe a contingent of centrist-minded people who think there’s got to be a better way to run this country than hating each other every minute. […]

Why does this idiocy sound so familiar?

The caucasity of this man’s career is only surpassed by the thought we’d like to hear more about him.

Maher proceeded to explain why Count Dracula Donald Trump presents no danger to anyone because he had a lovely two-hour dinner with him and HE felt safe.

MAHER: The guy I met [Trump] is not the person who the night before the dinner tweeted a bunch of nasty crap about how he thought this dinner was a bad idea. […] But when I got there that guy wasn't living there.

Maher also assured us that privately he challenged Trump on topics like Gaza, the Syrian refugee crisis, Iran, and Trump’s threat of a third term. Maher even said (gasp!) Trump admitted he lost the 2020 election.

MAHER: I don’t remember exactly what we were talking about but it must have been something about the 2020 election because I know he used the word “lost.” And I distinctly remember saying, “Wow, I never thought I’d hear you say that.” He didn’t get mad. He’s much more self-aware than he lets on in public. […]

Oh, for fuck’s sake! Are you also gonna tell us Trump is also secretly a great dancer and generous lover in private, Bill?! GTFOH.

Maher continued by sharing how he felt he never “had to walk on eggshells around” Trump while trying to still assure the audience of his “liberal” bonafides.

MAHER: And honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk to Donald Trump. That’s just how it went down, make of it what you will.

Jordan Peele did it better, Maher.

But while Maher plays a liberal on TV, he couldn’t hide who he is underneath. In truth, Maher has always had a weird level of comfort with bigots that he doesn’t seem to have with progressives. From Milo Yiannopoulos to Steve Bannon to the numerous appearances on his shows of Ann Coulter, Kellyanne Conway, Matt Schlapp, Glenn Greenwald, Tomi Lahren, Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, and many more.

And he peppered those revelations in between heaping helpings of praise for Trump.

Like this very bitchy JD Vance-like dig:

MAHER: My friend said to me “What are you going to wear to the White House?” I said, “I don't know. But I'm not going to dress like [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, I'll tell you that that.”

Or this uninterrupted run that sounded like Maher’s audition tape for Daily Wire, if they’re still hiring that is.

MAHER: Check the tapes. Moving Israel's embassy to Jerusalem? Loved it! The border did need to be controlled. I'm glad the cops are getting their morale back. DEI had gone too far. Biological men shouldn't be playing women's sports. Europe should pay for their defense. And, of course, it makes sense that Arab countries should take in Arab refugees like the million Syrians who wound up in Germany when Saudi Arabia took none.

Not quite so low-key these days.

Maher concluded by slathering a bit more praise without a hint of self-awareness.

MAHER: Don’t worry MAGA. Your boy gave me nothing. Just hats and a very generous amount of time, and a willingness to listen and accept me as a possible friend even though I’m not MAGA, which was the point of the dinner. […] Trump was gracious and measured, and why he isn’t that in other settings, I don’t know and I can’t answer and it’s not my place to answer. I’m just telling you what I saw, and I wasn’t high.

Maher’s guests on this show were Piers Morgan, Steve Bannon, and Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin.

Truly a nightmare rotation.

While it seemed no one would push back, Josh Rogin was the closest we got during the panel discussion. Rogin stated the obvious reality that Maher was used like a useful PR fleshlight by Trump … albeit while trying to soften the blow of his critique so much that Maher himself called him out as being patronizing.

