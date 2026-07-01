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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3hEdited

Seeing how hard it is to get welfare, Medicaid and SNAP and what you get is so little, I think these fuckers are being a bit disingenuous.

Oh and you can only use the benefits in limited places, Medicaid (many doctors do not accept it, to get my dental work done in NYC there was basically only 1 option, the dental schools) and SNAP (only within the state you registered for it in.) ETA that last bit about SNAP is incorrect.

Then there are the work requirements.

Those pesky little details.

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JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
4h

"AND THEN JUST SEND WELFARE CHECKS BACK HOME, YOU CAN SUPPORT A WHOLE FAMILY IN THE THIRD WORLD!”

Measly American welfare is going to support a whole third world family...

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Stay mad, Pee Wee German.

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