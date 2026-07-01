Decision really has triggered the part of America that looks like this.

You would really think the Supreme Court had written a line into the Constitution that was never there before, the way white supremacist Nazis throughout greater MAGAdom are pulling out their white hoods, lighting crosses on hilltops and using their giant four-headed swastika dildos they probably use anyway whenever four Republican men with masculine insecurity issues (redundant) find themselves gathered with no wives around.

We are talking of course about the hysterical meltdown these people are having right now, showing us exactly who they are, in ways that should leave no doubt that we should never view these people as countrymen of good faith ever again. (Got it, dickhole moderate Democrats like Josh Gottheimer? These are not your friends. We are never forgiving the MAGA Nazi Republican Party, not as long as we live. Are you with decent Americans or are you with them? Decide.)

To review: The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that in fact, the Constitution does say in plain English what it has said in plain English ever since the 14th Amendment was ratified — history lesson! That’s 18 motherfucking 68! — which is that if you’re born here, you’re a citizen. Simple as that. It’s always said that. There’s never been an asterisk next to it. And anybody who thinks there’s room for interpretation there is an inbred Nazi fucking lunatic and a piece of shit.

Hi, Donald Trump, hi, JD Vance, hi, Stephen Miller, hi, Sam Alito, hi, Clarence Thomas, hi, Neil Gorsuch, hi, Brett Kavanaugh, hiiiiiiiii.

Here is Trump, congratulating the Chinese government for the ruling, because we guess the wingnut hate fantasy is that Chinese people are dying to come to Trump’s shithole nation so hard that they’re getting preggers for their flights to America and heading right back home. Okay, it exists, infinitesimally. But the way they talk about it is, the scale of the problem as they imagine it, is a buffoonish Nazi hate-fantasy, and something only people as racist and stupid as Trump could ever believe. (Foreshadowing of so many of the posts you will see throughout this post from his loyal ass-eaters.)

OK. But this is also the senile man who is currently attacking Maggie Haberman on Truth Social by calling her “Margot.” (He thinks he’s calling her “maggot,” but he can’t spell. So Margot it is!)

Here is Speaker Mike Johnson, groaning audibly and visibly when he heard the news that the Supreme Court had barely decided to uphold the Constitution instead of letting Clarence Thomas use it as a catcher for his pube-shavings.

Mike Johnson is allegedly a constitutional lawyer and expert.

“You could say that’s a textualist, originalist view,” Johnson said with exasperation in his voice. Then he started babbling Nazi lies about “birthing tourism” that does not exist, a “trend,” sighing as he explained that birthright citizenship was intended for a “noble and important purpose” (he meant used more whitely). “I’m very disappointed in that outcome,” he said about the Supreme Court upholding the Constitution. “I think it subjects the country to serious challenges going forward and we’ll have to deal with it as a Congress.”

Would’ve been easier if the Supreme Court had done a good old Louisiana lynching of the Constitution, eh, Speaker Jesus Bitch?

To skip directly to the reaction that’s probably getting the most press, let’s visit Federalist co-founder Sean Davis. How is The Federalist reacting to the Supreme Court upholding the Constitution? Well.

Early on in a day-long, blubbering posting spree of his reactions and fellow conservatives’ reactions to the ruling, he posted this:

Wow. Just five years ago Sean Davis was threatening to sue anybody who claimed he tweeted “Mommy Milky” on the internet, and now he’s banning pregnant women, or maybe all women, from traveling to the US. But what if Mommy Milky wants to come visit Sean?

Anyway, mash up a Cialis and get a grip, dude, because that was fucking pathetic.

So yeah, this is insane, and this is where these people are. The Supreme Court refused to fully delete a line in the Constitution that the impotent imbecile MAGA Nazis don’t like, and they’ve gone directly to the Final Solution.

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Lest you think this is in any way an outlier, you can look at Davis’s entire Twitter feed yesterday, because as we said, he was also retweeting.

You can take a gander at Breitbart. “Roberts, Barrett side with Libs.”

You can check out perhaps the most try-hard of all the Fox News hosts, Jesse Watters, the one who once thought he was exhibiting “game” when he bragged about tricking his now-wife into his car by letting the air out of her tires, as if that isn’t behavior we more commonly associate with serial rapists.

Watters pulled his little white hood over his pud and started jacking it furiously:

WATTERS: Now, the Chinese communists could take their pregnant wife to Guam, have a baby, fly the baby back to Beijing with a US passport and then that baby, when he's older, can get US welfare, he can vote. Technically, when he's 35, he could become president of the United States. That's the stupidest thing anyone ever thought of.

Especially making it up on the fly like that on Fox News!

He added that “the DOJ has to ramp up prosecutions of birth tourism fraud and Trump's got to deport even more because this is demographic destruction,” because they’ve all agreed that “birth tourism fraud” is the new fake thing they’re going to get their inbred racist cow viewers upset about, because their audience is fucking stupid and racist enough to believe it.

The Blonde Nazi Wig Shop of course weighed in.

OK, Brentwood (Tennessee) Barbie. Take some recreational opioids or whatever the conservative white MAGA ladies are doing to cope with this.

Megyn Kelly lashed out at people who are too afraid of being called racist, because she sure isn’t:

Back to The Federalist, Mollie Hemingway, white supremacist anal scab and colleague of Sean Davis, had this to say:

Um, well, hopefully many of you end up in prison and eventually all of you in hell, just like happened to the German Nazis?

Republican Senator Mike Lee, still riding a wave of misplaced satisfaction after being so stupid that he thought he won the argument with Pete Hegseth over whether Mormonism is a cult, said:

Good one, Mike!

How about some more unhinged conspiracy theories they all decided to pull out of their asses at the same time, like they were all drinking from Stephen Miller’s toilet? Sure! Some more people who decided this was a good chance to start suggesting we sexually assault and otherwise abuse foreign women? Yes there’s that too!

Steven Crowder, very offended that “little Josue born to illegal Haitians in Springfield, Ohio is just as American as you and me.” Actually, Extraneous American White MAGA Man, he’s as American as all of us, but we are totally fine with Steven Crowder being deported. Definitely don’t want to live next door to that dirty son of a bitch.

Kevin Sorbo, one of the country’s most prolific recipients of MAGA wingnut welfare, now that his actual career has crashed and burned permanently:

One of the funniest things to us is the way these untraveled pigs think the US’s welfare system is uncommonly strong among nations. Or at least they’re pretending to, because they know the average MAGA man is that stupid.

This isn’t hinged:

OK, crazy person.

Matt Walsh is upset that his children won’t get to grow up in a nation that treats the neckbeards they will surely grow as a result of having Matt Walsh’s DNA as genetically supreme:

Cry so much more, bitch.

Marsha Blackburn is pushing bills to ban imaginary “birth tourism,” because she’s a white home ec major, a white supremacist, and a moron. She’s not the only Republican with that bright idea today, because these people are all controlled by the same puppetmasters with the same fists up all their rectal cavities.

And of course, the Nazi meltdowns have only just begun, we imagine, especially as we head toward the midterms. JD Vance noted last night on Laura Ingraham, while spreading the same Nazi conspiracy theories about birth tourism, that yesterday’s ruling means the Supreme Court is only one vote from overturning the Constitution. So keep that in mind when you’re casting your Senate votes! No really, we mean keep that in mind when you’re casting your Senate votes.

We’ll close this post in the appropriate way, with the most rabid Nazi of them all, Stephen Miller, openly fantasizing about denying entry to pregnant foreigners and so much more:

All caps to catch the saliva that was slurping through his teeth as he raged:

“IF YOU HAVE BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, IT MEANS IF A PERSON COMES HERE NINE MONTHS PREGNANT TO GO LOOK AROUND AT SOME THINGS, IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS, THAT IS THE MOTHER OF A LIFETIME AMERICAN CITIZEN AND A DIRECT LINE INTO AMERICAN CASH AND WELFARE FOR THE REST OF THAT CHILD’S LIFE!”

“Are we banning pregnant women from America? Are we banning foreign pregnant women?” asked Jesse Watters, laughing gleefully.

Frothing-at-the-mouth Goebbels continued:

“WHAT I’M SAYING, JESSE, IS THAT YOU HAVE TO NOW THINK VERY CAREFULLY ABOUT WHO YOU LET INTO YOUR COUNTRY, EVEN ON A TEMPORARY BASIS, BECAUSE OF THE POSSIBILITY, AS YOU SAID, FOR BIRTH TOURISM! RIGHT? THE PEOPLE COME HERE JUST TO HAVE BABIES ON AMERICAN SOIL, AND THAT BABY GETS TO BE A CITIZEN FOR LIFE! SO YOU HAVE MOTHERS THAT COME IN FULLY PREGNANT, HAVE A BABY, GO HOME, AND AGAIN THAT BABY GETS MEDICAID, AND THAT BABY GETS WELFARE, AND THAT BABY GETS CASH ASSISTANCE, AND YOU CAN LEAVE THE BABY WITH A COUSIN, A RELATIVE, WHATEVER, AND THEN JUST SEND WELFARE CHECKS BACK HOME, YOU CAN SUPPORT A WHOLE FAMILY IN THE THIRD WORLD!”

He said there’s a lot of things the Trump administration is going to have to “take a hard look at,” in response to the Supreme Court refusing to set the Constitution on fire and replace it with that flaming four-headed swastika dildo we referred to above.

May we politely suggest that if they ban all pregnant foreigners, they start with white South Africans?

Just trying to help.

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