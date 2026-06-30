Wonkette

Wonkette

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
3hEdited

Time to bring out this classic . . .

Ann Coulter

@AnnCoulter

If only people with at least 4 grandparents born in America were voting, Trump would win in a 50-state landslide.

John Fugelsang

@JohnFugelsang

This would mean none of Trump's kids could vote and Trump couldn't either

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3h

I wonder if the Shitty Six are thinking about their coming impeachents and trials.

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