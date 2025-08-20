Oh lordy, bless the heart of Fox News’s Dana Perino, yes we say bless her heart.

Dana Perino has been a resident idiot at Fox News and, before that, in the Bush administration, for ever. There was a time when 95 percent of the traffic to Wonkette came from Google searches for “Dana Perino husband arrested,” a 2007 story about, well, that. That’s how long Perino has been around.

Our point is that this is not Perino’s first dipshit rodeo, she’s been dipshittin’ it up since before dipshittin’ was cool.

And she is having the most curious reaction to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s internet trolling of Donald Trump, as much of MAGA is. They just can’t get their heads around it. They think they understand the joke, but they do not understand the joke. Therapists and mental health professionals probably should study this.

Here’s Perino:

“You have to stop it with the Twitter thing,” a triggered Perino said. “I don’t know where his wife is? If I were his wife I would say, ‘You are making a fool of yourself, stop it!’ She added, hinting at rumors of a future potential presidential run, “Do not let your staff tweet—and if you are doing it yourself, put the phone away and start over. He’s got a big job as governor of California but if he wants an even bigger job he has to be a little more serious.”

I … we … I …

Oh bless her heart.

Dana Perino is just saying, you guys!

Gavin Newsom’s tweets are embarrassing, you guys!

If Gavin Newsom wants to be president, he better be li’l bit more serious, you know what I am SAYING, you guys????

We’re not going to say “irony is dead” or something pithy about looking in the mirror or how everything is projection with these halfwits, though that is all obviously true.

We’re simply going to say that poor Dana Perino has gone noseblind.

You know “noseblind.” It’s that thing where, for instance, hoarders with animals live inside a house 24/7 that is literally full of festering and decomposing dogshit, and yet there they are, happy as clams just living inside that smell. But oh boy, don’t let your dog have an accident in your house when they’re around, because PEEEEEE YEW, they will smell that!

That is Dana Perino right now, and much of MAGA. They’ve gone noseblind to Donald Trump, like the Febreze commercial about crusty cum socks or whatever.

The internet is full of examples of MAGA being unable to understand what Newsom’s office is doing, and/or totally unable to verbalize why it’s getting under their skin so much. (There are probably just as many examples of that as there are of a certain kind of person on the Left complaining that the “libs” are now “worshiping” Gavin Newsom as a “king” for his trolling of Trump, which is “cringe.” They think this means the “libs” now all want Gavin Newsom to be president. There is apparently more than one way to completely misinterpret/misunderstand what Newsom is doing here, and the reasons people are enjoying it. But anyway, enough about the section of BlueSky that is noseblind to “jokes.”)

What Newsom’s team is doing is effective because of the way it reflects Trump right back at them. It grabs them by the scruff of their neck and shoves their noses in the dogshit they can no longer smell. It’s also effective the way it reflects Trump right back at the media that has become so accustomed to how utterly deranged it is every time the president of the United States attempts to communicate with human beings that they don’t even comment on it most of the time.

Newsom replied to Perino:

And then they responded again:

And because it is a day, here are a million more examples of the trolling from the last 24 hours or so. In a few of them they even break character just to make fun of these MAGA Nazi incels and pigfucks.

Dipshit Ric Grenell thought he figured out something about Gavin Newsom’s Twitter, caught ‘em in the act not actually being Gavin Newsom:

And finally, did you all see that weird try-hard “I have masculinity issues” workout video RFK Jr. and Secretary Shitfaced released? Newsom’s office did. Did you know they are doing this on Instagram too?

gavinnewsom A post shared by @gavinnewsom

Damn. That is some sad, fucked up shit, in so many ways. But that’s a whole ‘nother post.

Keep it up, Newsom press team, you are nailing it.

