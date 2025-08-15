Sorry if it’s not the messenger people want, but California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to teach a master class on how to humiliate Donald Trump and expose him daily as the clown he is and — important! — not actually an all-powerful dictator.

Perhaps you’ve already read our post on the bullshit Trump’s Gestapo pulled at Newsom’s press conference yesterday, where the governor announced that he’d be calling an election in November to let voters weigh in on whether they’d like to gerrymander the state hilariously to fuck, in order to counteract what the Nazis are doing in the slave states. (The initiative would only kick in if the Nazis rig the slave states.)

“Donald Trump, you have poked the bear, and we will punch back,” said Newsom during that press conference, and goddamned right. It’s about time Democrats brought nuclear weapons to the nuclear weapons fight. (Cue the fake-ass Republican histrionics about WAAAAAAAAAH, THE LIBS ARE THREATENING VIOLENCE! whenever we use totally common expressions and it wasn’t even our terrorists who tried to 9/11 the Capitol on January 6.)

Here is what Newsom’s social media team did after that press conference. They are getting better and better and better.

Indeed, Donald Trump is no longer “HOT.”

Newsom followed up with this photoshop of Donald Trump’s favorite photoshop of himself on the cover of Time magazine, bragging about his “LIBERATION DAY” and dressed like the king of the world.

Who’s going to END TRUMP’S PRESIDENCY?

Gavin Newsom says he’s gonna do that. Know what scares the shit out of Donald Trump right now? That.

Newsom’s team wasn’t just clowning on Trump last night, though. They also took the time to humiliate other MAGA incels, losers and/or reportedly public masturbators.

For instance, Chaya Raichik, AKA Libs of TikTok, AKA the loneliest, most unloved woman in the entire world, tweeted last night:

BREAKING: DOJ just sent demand letters to sanctuary cities, counties, and 12 states plus DC, warning them to ERADICATE sanctuary policies or they WILL LOSE THEIR FUNDING Last chance Gavin Newscum!

We guess it makes her feel like she’s part of the team when she uses the same nicknames Trump uses.

Gavin Newscum responded with this picture of that one time Chaya got invited to the party, when Pam Bondi gathered all the mouthbreather influencers at the White House in February to give them “The Epstein Files.” You know, before Pam Bondi decided she had to hide all the Epstein Files to protect Donald Trump from America finding out what kind of shenanigans he used to get into with his two favorite pedophiles.

Look how happy she was, to have “The Epstein Files.”

California Republican Assemblyman Carl DeMaio bitched and whined last night about labor leader and former California assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez using the dreaded “F”-word at Newsom’s event, and tried to bully the state’s media into not covering Newsom’s rallies. Wouldn’t want anything to happen to their FCC licenses if all these “F”-words are getting said!

“You have more in common with an undocumented farm worker than the fucking billionaires who are causing this mess,” said Gonzalez, correctly, at Newsom’s event.

Anyway, the Newsom account responded to DeMaio’s whining like this, oh dammmmmmmn:

Just … oh daaaaaaaaaaamn.

Somehow, DeMaio hadn’t finished yet — tweeting, we mean, not masturbating — and he said: “I am looking forward to Nov 4 when California voters hand Gavin Newsom a humiliating defeat by rejecting his corrupt and dishonest redistricting scheme. In one fell swoop they will 1) defend fair elections and 2) end his political career.”

To which Newsom’s office replied:

Isn’t that fun?

There are so many ways to fight back, and people are really starting to do it right now, finallyfuckingfinally, and what we notice is that the second people really start actively pants-ing and humiliating these bitchass Trump Nazis, the dumber, more pathetic and more incompetent they suddenly look, every single time. (Also sometimes they end up covered in sandwich.)

Here is Hillary Clinton pointedly calling Pete Hegseth a pussy yesterday, without saying his dishonorable name:

Literal schoolchildren.

Anyway, we know she was directly talking about whiny crybaby Pete Hegseth because “WARFIGHTER.” He’s the one who constantly works himself into a lather talking about “WARFIGHTERS,” speaking of public masturbators.

Did you hear Justice Department Nazi Barbie whiiiiiining yesterday about how Sandwich Man was part of the “Deep State” they’ve been dealing with?

Have you heard that US Attorney Judge Boxwine had a grand jury tell her to fuck off twice when she tried to indict somebody for allegedly “assaulting” an ICE thug during an arrest? Uh oh! Is Judge Boxwine bad at her job AND bad at fascism?

Did you know that the American Gyro is charged with the same thing Judge Boxwine’s grand jury failure is charged with? Wonder what HIS grand jury might do!

Grand juries indict ham sandwiches but DO THEY INDICT HOAGIES? Or will they indict literally anybody Donald Trump’s ball-slobbering Justice Department tries to charge in Washington DC for obviously Trump-ball-slobbering reasons?

What about in other American cities Trump decides to attack?

Speaking of DC, here are some videos of DC people being fucking awesome:

Also, have you seen the video the White House posted of the arrest of Sandwich Guy? Repeat, this is a video of the arrest of Sandwich Guy, who did an Aggravated Sandwiching. Repeat, the White House posted this. On purpose.

Hahahahahahahahaha, for the one-thousandth time this week, godfuckingDAMN the Trump regime is full of some total bitches. My GOD, that video.

Do they think this makes them look tough?

Do they know what the expression “own-goal” means?

The point is, treating these people with the respect they deserve and that they have earned works. Gavin Newsom is doing it. Beto O’Rourke and Jasmine Crockett and all those amazing Democrats are doing it in Texas. The good people of Washington DC are doing it, my lord are they doing it.

See? Fighting Nazis is fun and easy!

OK maybe not “easy,” but all of this is encouraging and we are glad people on our side are finally starting to act like total motherfuckers.

Keep it up.

