Ah, Florida, with its endless beauty, its endless sunshine, endless beaches, endless humidity, endless hurricanes, endless supply of alligators and illegally imported Burmese pythons slithering around the Everglades, endless condos, endless retirees, endless flooding from rising oceans, endless tides of Cuban refugees and bales of Jamaican pot washing up on its endless shores …

And of course Florida has its endless number of ambitious psychopaths disguised as elected officials for convicted felon Donald Trump to hoover up into his administration like he’s a wealthy South Beach plastic surgeon and the officials are a giant pile of cocaine.

Thus Trump’s first nominee for attorney general, sex pest and Florida Man Matt Gaetz, has been replaced by Florida Woman Pam Bondi, the former AG of America’s flopping dingus and a hardcore MAGA jackass who once got the state’s then-governor Rick Scott to postpone an execution because it was scheduled for the same time as one of her fundraisers.

And that was arguably one of her lesser sins.

Bondi is everything Gaetz was — a corrupt, cruel, power-hungry, smarmy, arrogant, 100 percent lickspittle for Donald Trump — without either the baggage of being loathed by nearly every member of her own party in Washington or having boinked teenagers while guzzling cases of Red Bull and snorting a pharmacy’s worth of Viagra when she was in her thirties. SO FAR AS WE KNOW.

Bondi is also a pretty formidable lawyer with experience running an AG’s domain. So she won’t be nearly as incompetent in the job as Gaetz would have been. Which means she’s much more likely to be able to follow through on Trump’s stated desire to use the Department of Justice to pursue anyone he perceives as having wronged him, from the Russiagate investigators to the kid at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Hialeah who short-changed him on a Happy Meal.

In fact, Bondi was already promising very loudly to pursue Trump’s enemies as long as a year and a half ago during a rant on Fox, which is where Trump goes for input on all his casting nominating decisions:

“When Republicans take back the White House, you know what’s going to happen? The Department of Justice, the prosecutors will be prosecuted — the bad ones — the investigators will be investigated. Because the Deep State, last term for President Trump, they were hiding in the shadows, but now they have a spotlight on them, and they can all be investigated. Because the house needs to be cleaned out, because now we know who most of them are.”

Imagine you are a DOJ employee, particularly one who worked on any of the numerous investigations of Donald Trump over the last eight years, and you hear that paranoid gibberish. Does she sound like a reasonable boss who cares about pursuing truth? Or is your first reaction that you should be updating your résumé and/or calling your own lawyer, just in case?

Aside from that whole grotesque “reschedule this execution so I can go eat canapés and beg rich people for money” incident, Bondi has all sorts of career lowlights. Quite a few of them even involve doing favors for Donald Trump.

Such as the time in 2013 that she accepted a $25,000 campaign donation from him, and then a few weeks later dropped her office’s fraud investigation of his scam Trump University. This was a total coincidence, according to Pam Bondi, because she and Donald Trump had simply been very good friends and political allies for a very long time. Since earlier in 2013, at least!

Considering lawsuits over Trump U eventually cost the convicted felon $25 million, we’d say Bondi works cheap. She should have at least held out for a complimentary Mar-a-Lago membership.

And as it turns out, that $25k donation was illegal because it came from his Trump Foundation, which is legally not allowed to make political donations. It could still pay Don Jr.’s Boy Scout membership fee, at least.

Bondi also was a member of Trump’s impeachment defense team, arguing for his innocence during his first Senate trial. Not that that is much of a qualification for being the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, since the fix was in on that trial thanks to the spineless Republican majority. But it is certainly a qualification for a Trump toady.

Other Bondi career lowlights? There were the multiple times she joined other state attorneys general to sue the federal government over various requirements in the Affordable Care Act that were helpful to people without health insurance but committed the sin of costing insurance companies money.

She joined other states in suing the American Farm Bureau over a plan to clean up the heavily polluted Chesapeake Bay, which as a resident of southern Virginia we are 100 percent positive is nowhere near Florida. But maybe she thought the environmental Gestapo would come for Florida next and wanted to take a stand.

She opposed gay marriage on the grounds that it would “impose significant public harm” in Florida for some reason. Then she got into a big public catfight with Anderson Cooper after the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, when he had the temerity to bring up her long anti-LGBT record.

And if you want to know what Bondi thought of the American citizens who were caught up in the foreclosure crisis after they made the mistake of trusting shady mortgage lenders who were engaged in illegal practices, you can read this piece at The American Prospect. Spoiler alert: She sided with the lenders who had made significant contributions to her campaign for attorney general, going so far as to fire a couple of lawyers in her office’s Economic Crimes division who had turned up mountains of evidence of wrongdoing.

And possibly worst of all, Bondi essentially stole a St. Bernard that had gone missing and then been rescued in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina, then engaged in a legal battle to keep from having to return the dog to the family that had lost him. She’s literally a dognapper!

America definitely dodged a bullet with the departure of Matt Gaetz. But it dodged right into the path of the freight train that is Pam Bondi. It was a given that any Gaetz replacement would suck worse than a massive chest wound. And boy, the replacement we got does not disappoint.

